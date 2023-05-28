19-year-old woman fatally struck by stray gunfire in South LA laid to rest

In a somber ceremony, a 19-year-old woman who was fatally struck by stray gunfire while she was parking her car on a street in South Los Angeles was laid to rest Saturday.

Jazmin Green, known as Jazzy to her friends and loved ones, had just finished work on the evening of April 24.

She was parking her car when she got caught in the middle of gang crossfire and was shot in the head. She was transported to a hospital, where she died three days later.

"This family deserves justice," said Pastor Tony DeVeres during Saturday's funeral in Long Beach. "Jazzy deserves justice."

Two suspects were seen running from the scene but have not been caught. Her family is pleading with the Los Angeles City Council to offer a reward to help find the killers.

"Somebody who's watching this knows who did this and if you know what happened, if you know something and don't say something, you're just as culpable as the cowards who pulled the trigger," said DeVeres.

Green had just graduated from Mayfair High School last year and had just started at American Career College with dreams of becoming a medical assistant.

Described as a big teddy bear with a heart of gold and constant smile, her family said it's an enormous loss.

"Jazzy, I thank you for coming into my life and bringing joy and happiness," said Green's sister, Denisha Grissett, during an emotional speech. "I thank you for always being that one person I could call on. I thank you for being the best little sister.