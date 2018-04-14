Jefferson Park Burger King evacuated due to possibly armed carjacking suspect hiding inside

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Burger King in Jefferson Park was evacuated Saturday night after reports of a possibly armed carjacking suspect hiding inside.

Authorities said they received a call just before 7 p.m. from employees at the fast food restaurant reporting a man acting erratically inside the business.

A suspect was wanted for an armed carjacking that happened in South Los Angeles earlier Saturday at the Bronco Motel off Western Avenue and 54th Street. Authorities believed that suspect was hiding inside the Burger King and refusing to come out.

Los Angeles police surrounded the restaurant and also evacuated a nearby 99 Cent Store as a precaution.

A SWAT team was called out to the restaurant to try and get the suspect into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.
