2nd batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents released: What they reveal

A second set of unsealed documents related to late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has been released.

The papers do not offer more about the financier's alleged trafficking of teen girls and women. Instead, they include a discussion of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre's medical records and part of a deposition provided by a medical provider.

The documents also don't offer powerful names, like Wednesday's release did.

The latest documents are from a settled defamation lawsuit Giuffre filed against Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is serving 20 years in prison for luring and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused and exploited by Epstein.