'Adopting Audrey': Jena Malone stars in movie based on a true story about adult adoption

LOS ANGELES -- The new movie "Adopting Audrey" is about a grown woman who puts herself up for adoption.

The film is based on a true story and stars Jena Malone.

It follows the story of Audrey, who just needs some good people in her life, a support system she doesn't have with her birth parents.

"Adult adoption is sort of a term that lives under maybe a bigger term of sort of chosen family, and I think that's more of something we're all more familiar with," Malone said.

Malone said she can relate to Audrey.

"I knew this character. I've grown up with this character. There's aspects of her that I feel are deeply part of myself. I also think that the things that she's questioning and going through are really resonant to living in society right now," Malone said.

Malone says this idea of a chosen family is not new to her at all. In fact, she grew up thinking it was normal.

"I was also raised in a very untraditional way. You know, I grew up with two moms who were lovers, and then they split, and my godmom then married another woman," Malone said. "So I have three moms and a dad and, you know, I'm not related to two of them by blood, but they're deeply my moms."

"Adopting Audrey" shows us the power of having people in our lives who care, especially when life gets a little difficult.

Malone says there is a beauty when one can watch movies, and it helps people reach for the support and tools that are needed.

"Adopting Audrey" will be in theaters Friday.