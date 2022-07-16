Jenifer Lewis brings energy, joy, dancing to star unveiling on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD -- Actress, singer, author, activist and the self-proclaimed "Mother of Black Hollywood" Jenifer Lewis add a new title to her long resume: Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree.Lewis posed, and smile, and laughed... and posed some more as she allowed herself to completely enjoy the unveiling ceremony and take in this major moment in a career spanning decades."I am grateful that I was acknowledged for my work because I never gave 100%. I gave 2,000%!" said Lewis.Lewis is best known to many for her recent role as "Ruby" on "black-ish." She's now featured on the series, "I Love That for You." She's also a well-known voice actress, including "Cars" and "The Princess and the Frog."Actress and director Debbie Allen explained Lewis is a star, in part, because she emanates energy, light and mystery.The ceremony also had its serious side. Lewis talked about finding the strength to say three very powerful words when she learned she was bipolar."I need help," said Lewis. "I'm just glad that I took care of myself so I would be in my skin to take this in."She's in a good place in her life and in her career...with a new book coming soon called "Walking in My Joy.""This is a great day but what are you going to do tomorrow, Jenny? What are you going to do tomorrow?" said Lewis. "I'm going to be appreciative. I'm going to be grateful. I'm going to be joyful."