Jenni Rivera's star among 3 vandalized with black paint on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The stars of Jenni Rivera, Selena Quintanilla and Heinie Conklin were vandalized with black paint on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jenni Rivera's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized more than once, less than two weeks after its dedication.

The later Mexican American singer's star was found covered in black paint on Monday, and fans stepped in to clean the mess. Video shows a man on his knees trying to scrub the star clean.

Officials said it was vandalized again with black spray paint sometime Tuesday. The stars of Selena Quintanilla and Heinie Conklin were vandalized as well.

Jenni Rivera, who was known as "La Diva de la Banda," was honored Thursday with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce says professionals were being brought in to clean the stars.

Details about a suspect or a motive behind the vandalism were not available.