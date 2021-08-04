Health & Fitness

Jennifer Aniston reveals she cut ties with 'a few people' who refused to get COVID vaccine

By Megan Stone via GMA
Jennifer Aniston revealed that she has cut ties with "a few people" who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to InStyle for the September cover issue, the "Morning Show" star expressed disbelief that some people are shunning research from accredited scientists and health experts.

"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," she remarked.

"It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion -- but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda," the actress added.

Aniston, 52, then revealed she "lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated]."

"It was unfortunate," the Golden Globe winner admitted before making a case for why people should be comfortable with revealing whether or not they were vaccinated: "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day."

In the interview, the actress also spoke about resetting her life during the pandemic.

"My level of anxiety has gone down by eliminating the unnecessary sort of fat in life that I had thought was necessary. Also realizing that you can't please everybody," she said.

