COVID-19 vaccine

Jennifer Aniston defends staying away from the unvaccinated

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Kimmel, Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k gift card

Jennifer Aniston stirred some feelings when she recently said she has "lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose" whether they had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Aniston made the remark to In Style, and almost immediately folks on social media were offering their opinions.

On Thursday she posted about some of the critical comments on the Instastories of her verified Instagram account.

The "Friends" star posted one person's comment that read, "But if she's vaccinated she's protected correct? Why be worried about unvaxed around her?"

Aniston responded with "Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me."

"I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die," she wrote. "BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) - and therefore I would put their lives at risk."

"THAT is why I worry," Aniston concluded. "We have to care about more than just ourselves."

COVID-19 can still be transmitted to those who have been vaccinated, but the vaccine protects against serious injury or death.

Last year Aniston also caused backlash after she shared a Christmas ornament which read "Our first pandemic 2020."

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscelebritycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineotrc
COVID-19 VACCINE
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
MAP: How many people are vaccinated in your zip code?
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
New OC Museum of Art to offer free admission
More TOP STORIES News