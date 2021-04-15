celebrity breakup

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez announce breakup in new statement

By Chloe Melas, CNN
NEW YORK -- Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they are better off as friends.

The stars announced on Thursday that they are officially ending their two-year engagement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," a representative for Lopez told CNN in a statement first reported by NBC. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The news of their split comes one month after they clarified reports they had broken up and told CNN at the time that they were "working through some things."

Rodriguez and Lopez have been in a relationship since 2017. The couple has been engaged since March 2019.

It would have been the fourth marriage for Lopez, who divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014, and the second for Rodriguez, who has been divorced since 2008.

