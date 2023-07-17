Celebrity split: Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello to end marriage after nearly 8 years

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Hollywood power couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced Monday they are splitting up after nearly eight years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce,'' the couple said in a joint statement provided to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

The couple married in November 2015 after a whirlwind romance.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara arrive at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 30, 2016. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rumors about their relationship began swirling in recent weeks, most notably when Vergara traveled to Italy to celebrate her 51st birthday without her husband.

The marriage is the second for Vergara, but the first for Manganiello, 46.