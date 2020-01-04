celebrity

Jennifer Lopez is already 'hustling' her way through awards season

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Jennifer Lopez is hustling her way through awards season. The actress and producer was honored with the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her work on the movie "Hustlers."

"It's awesome. It's a legendary film festival," Lopez told On The Red Carpet. "To be here, to be getting an award tonight for a movie...about women who are usually in the background, it's an awesome thing."

There is talk that Lopez's performance could land her an Oscar nomination, but the "Hustlers" star will not acknowledge that notion.

When asked about the nominations, Lopez said, "I don't even know when it is, so don't tell me."

Lopez's next movie, "Marry Me," is a romantic comedy based upon the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby. Owen Wilson plays Lopez's love interest in the film, which is due for release later this year. Then what's next for Lopez?

"I guess I'd like to direct movies," said Lopez. "I don't know that I will, but it's something I think about. It's a bucket list thing."

The nominees for the "92nd Academy Awards" will be announced on Monday, Jan. 13. Viewers can tune in to the nominations live on OnTheRedCarpet.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentpalm springscelebritymoviesoscarsfashionjennifer lopezoscar fashionsfilm festival
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Elon Musk, Grimes welcome baby boy
Daniel Radcliffe and more read first Harry Potter book online
Aly and AJ Michalka to put on a livestream for COVID-19 relief
Obama will headline televised prime-time graduation special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News