Former ABC7 intern wins Jeopardy! twice in a row

Ittai Sopher is a former ABC7 intern who made his debut on the game show on Wednesday.

Sopher took home first place by correctly answering the final question and beating out two other contestants. He returned Thursday as defending champion and won again.

While at ABC7, Sopher worked a lot with David Ono.

Sopher is now a journalist working in New Orleans.