Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4

A winner has been crowned in the "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" tournament.

Warning: 'Jeopardy!' spoilers ahead!

Fifteen years after Ken Jennings became a household name with his 74-game winning streak, he claimed his latest title as G.O.A.T. in Game 4 of the competition Tuesday night. In addition to bragging rights, Jennings also takes home a $1 million prize.



Jennings outplayed James Holzhauer, who holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings records, and Brad Rutter, the highest money winner of all time across any television game show.

THROWBACK: See the moment Ken Jennings' 2004 winning streak ended
EMBED More News Videos

In 2004, Jennings ended his record 74-game winning streak when faced with a clue that finally tripped up.



Jennings entered Final Jeopardy! with 88,600 points. He wagered nothing, but was the only contestant to correctly answer "Who is Iago?" to the clue: "He has 272 speeches, the most of any non-title character in a Shakespeare tragedy."

Holzhauer, who wagered all of his 44,000 points, answered incorrectly with "Who is Horatio?". Rutter, who entered Final Jeopardy! with 1,400 points, wagered nothing and answered with "Who is You're the best, Alex!"

"It's true, and I should get credit for it!" Rutter added.

After the first week of competition wrapped, Jennings needed only one more victory to win the epic multi-night tournament. In this tournament, the contestants earn points in each game instead of dollars as in a regular "Jeopardy!" show. With two games in each match, the contestants' earnings are combined for a grand total at the end of each night.

In between rounds, social media lit up when Holzhauer took a friendly jab at Rutter as the scores were reset.

"Hey, Brad's score is still up there," Holzhauer said, pointing to the "0" on his board.

"It's gotten to be that kind of competition," Trebek quipped.

Holzhauer, who scored a win in Game Two, and Brad Rutter, who had no wins in the competition, each take home $250,000 for playing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentalex trebeku.s. & worldgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News