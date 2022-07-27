'Jeopardy!' officially names Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik as hosts

Showrunners also announced a spin-off, 'Jeopardy! National College Championship,' that will air in 2022.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share "Jeopardy!" guest-hosting duties throughout the remainder of season 38, producers announced.

LOS ANGELES -- "Jeopardy!" has named beloved contestant Ken Jennings and actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik as the regular hosts of the game show.

Executive Producer Michael Davies said in a statement that Jennings will kick off the season in September, hosting the inaugural "Second Chance" competition and the heavily anticipated "Tournament of Champions."

His hosting run is expected to go through December.

Meanwhile, Bialik will host "Celebrity Jeopardy!" on ABC in primetime and then she'll take over regular hosting duties from Jennings in January.

She will host the "Jeopardy! National College Championship" and likely some other new tournaments.

Davies noted show producers aimed to keep hosting duties as consistent as possible.

He also announced that the show would be creating a new weekly podcast "Inside Jeopardy!".

Davies said will give listeners all an inside look into everything going on behind the scenes at America's Favorite Quiz Show: everything from gameplay analysis and behind-the-scenes stories, to official announcements, and special interviews.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.