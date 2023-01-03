Jeremy Renner out of surgery after suffering chest trauma, orthopedic injuries in snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner was in "critical but stable condition" after being injured in a "weather-related accident while plowing snow," his publicist said.

RENO, Nevada (KABC) -- Jeremy Renner underwent surgery Tuesday after he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plowing accident in Reno, Nevada, according to his publicist.

A statement from his publicist says the actor has returned from surgery, and he remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

"Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families," the statement said.

"They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Renner, 51, was airlifted to a local hospital from the site of the incident in Reno, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film 'Hawkeye' in London Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

"At approximately 9 a.m. on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Renner was the only person involved in Sunday's accident, and the sheriff's office said in a news release that it is investigating.

Renner has played a starring role as Hawkeye in Marvel's "The Avengers" movies. He is the star of Marvel's "Hawkeye" series on Disney+.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for "The Hurt Locker" and "The Town." Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009's "The Hurt Locker" helped turn him into a household name.

