'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested after alleged domestic violence incident in LA

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, star of the hit MTV show "Jersey Shore", was arrested early Friday morning in connection to a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, police say. (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, star of the hit MTV show "Jersey Shore", was arrested early Friday morning in connection to a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, police say.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive around 2:40 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Authorities say Ortiz-Magro was involved in a physical altercation with a female, who has not been identified.

Ortiz-Magro was tased and transported to a local hospital.

The 33-year-old reality TV star is expected to be booked for felony domestic violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyarrestjersey shoredomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX to end curbside pick-ups by rideshare companies, taxis
Driver killed, car split in half after crash in Pacoima
Dodgers dominate NLDS Game 1 over Washington Nationals
Moreno Valley parents demand action as school fight videos surface
Top 7 taco spots in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
San Francisco DA quits post, eyes challenge to LA County's Lacey
Great Pacific Airshow returns to Huntington Beach
Show More
Where to snag free and cheap tacos on National Taco Day
Seahawks edge out Rams 30-29 in Thursday night thriller
Stabbing victim found in bullet-riddled vehicle in Claremont
Las Vegas shooting victim still fighting to recover two years later
Moreno Valley: Videos emerge showing fights at another middle school
More TOP STORIES News