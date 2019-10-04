'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested after alleged domestic violence incident in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, star of the hit MTV show "Jersey Shore", was arrested early Friday morning in connection to a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, police say.Los Angeles police officers responded to the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive around 2:40 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.Authorities say Ortiz-Magro was involved in a physical altercation with a female, who has not been identified.Ortiz-Magro was tased and transported to a local hospital.The 33-year-old reality TV star is expected to be booked for felony domestic violence.