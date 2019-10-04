LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, star of the hit MTV show "Jersey Shore", was arrested early Friday morning in connection to a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, police say.
Los Angeles police officers responded to the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive around 2:40 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.
Authorities say Ortiz-Magro was involved in a physical altercation with a female, who has not been identified.
Ortiz-Magro was tased and transported to a local hospital.
The 33-year-old reality TV star is expected to be booked for felony domestic violence.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested after alleged domestic violence incident in LA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News