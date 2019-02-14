U.S. & WORLD

Jet ski blunder leaves Porsche partially submerged in Australia harbor

EMBED </>More Videos

A black Porsche Cayenne, which costs upward of $65,000, was seen in about a foot of water on a boat ramp with the jet ski floating behind it. (Perth Boat School/Storyful)

MUNSTER, Australia --
A Porsche owner was left with an expensive problem after a jet ski launch gone wrong left one of the luxury sedans partially submerged in a Western Australia harbor.

It's not clear exactly how the botched launch unfolded, but video of the aftermath showed the black Porsche Cayenne, which starts at $65,000, in about a foot of water on a boat ramp with the jet ski bobbing behind it, still attached to its trailer.

The Perth Boat School, which shared footage of the aftermath on Facebook, joked that the incident "would be a good time to say that we can also train people how to launch boats."

The accident happened Feb. 14 in Woodman Point, an area outside of Perth that is home to a large national park popular for its beaches and coastal activities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
porscheu.s. & worldaustralia
U.S. & WORLD
American kids adopting British accents after watching 'Peppa Pig'
VIDEO: Florida man caught on camera licking doorbell
Jussie Smollett: 'I am not weak'
Parkland shooting stirs 3 siblings to lives of activism
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Shooting reported near synagogue in Fairfax
Southern California storm brings heavy rainfall Thursday
Newport Beach triple homicide: Man who went to ER arrested
VIDEO: Rain transforms Burbank road into raging river of mud
VIDEO: Rain-swollen creek inches toward homes in Lake Elsinore
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at DTLA Metro station
SoCal storm: Rockslide strikes cars in Malibu
VIDEO: Trabuco Creek overflows across bridge amid rain
Show More
SoCal storm: Heavy rain soaks San Gabriel Valley foothills
PCH closed in Huntington Beach amid heavy rain, high winds
American kids adopting British accents after watching 'Peppa Pig'
Altadena: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
More News