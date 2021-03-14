Making a Difference With Different Jewelry

By Patrick Nagle
Knightdale, NC -- Tara Locklear is a jeweler and artist that is making a difference with different jewelry. From her upbringing, friends, and culture, Tara has been heavily influenced by the skating world and what skateboards mean to people. With such a rich history, a used skateboard can tell a lot in where it had been. Tara is taking those used boards and creating something creative and unique for all to enjoy. In her early career, Tara had been working in the corporate world and felt a void. Now, she has found her passion and is creating new works of art every single day.
