Burglars smash into El Cajon store, steal thousands in jewelry

By ABC7.com staff
EL CAJON, Calif. (KABC) -- Burglars bashed their way into a Southern California jewelry store taking thousands of dollars in merchandise in the process.

Police are now trying to catch the smash-and-grab thieves.

Nearly $50,000 in jewelry was taken from the store in El Cajon.

A lot of display cases were damaged as well.

The suspects were in-and out in less than a minute.

A trail of merchandise was left in the parking lot due to the quick getaway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diego countyrobberyjewelry theftsmash and grabjewelry
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Family of OC man who died days after vaccination still supporters of vaccine
Evacuation warning issued for Bond Fire burn area in OC
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
VIDEO: Crook installs card skimming device at Covina gas station
Cedars-Sinai program treats long-term effects of COVID-19
Show More
Father caught on camera assaulting young son at NY subway station
Capitol riot: OC man faces federal charges after being arrested by FBI
Leslie Lopez gets adorable 'interruption' from her toddler on live TV
SoCal storm: More than 8K San Bernardino County residents under evacuation
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
More TOP STORIES News