SoCal woman says she lost precious possessions during encounter with alleged jewelry thief

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman is sharing her frightening encounter with an alleged jewelry thief in hopes that it'll help other people from becoming victims.

Linda Coscarelli of La Cañada Flintridge lost her mother, two sons and her husband. Her husband died within the last two years.

Heartbroken from such tragedy, she clung to precious heirlooms given to her by those she loved - but they were ripped from her possession by thieves.

"I'll never see them again," she said. "A ring that my husband put on my finger when we got married and a chain that I lost that day that belonged to my mother."

Coscarelli said she was out for a walk Sunday morning in her neighborhood after she had gotten out of church. She was walking alone when a car drove up alongside her. The people inside began asking her for directions, she said.

Coscarelli claims a woman inside of the vehicle distracted her by trying to sell her fake jewelry.

As the woman was talking to her, Coscarelli said she grabbed her wedding ring.

The woman then allegedly got out of the car and attacked Coscarelli, snatching her necklace.

"It terrified me when she came up and started around my neck... I couldn't break loose... I said, 'Don't! Don't! No, no no. She had her arms around my neck so I couldn't get away."

Coscarelli was left devastated and bewildered, saying the woman quickly got back in the vehicle and the car dashed away.

Coscarelli approached a neighbor for help. She has since filed a report.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said this type of crime has happened in the same community twice in the last two weeks.

Detectives were able to find surveillance video in the area pinpointing the getaway car described by Coscarelli: a black Mercedes SUV.

Authorities warn residents to be cautious when walking alone.

With the thieves still on the loose, Coscarelli said she has stern words for them.

"Shame," she said. "Shame on you to stoop so low, to break people's hearts ... innocent, innocent people."

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.