Caught on video: Burglars target grandmother's Rancho Cucamonga home

Family members say two men managed to break into the home after they lifted a gate off its hinges and then cut a hole through a metal security door in the backyard.

Family members say two men managed to break into the home after they lifted a gate off its hinges and then cut a hole through a metal security door in the backyard.

Family members say two men managed to break into the home after they lifted a gate off its hinges and then cut a hole through a metal security door in the backyard.

Family members say two men managed to break into the home after they lifted a gate off its hinges and then cut a hole through a metal security door in the backyard.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A family is outraged and worried for their grandmother's safety after two thieves burglarized her Rancho Cucamonga home Tuesday morning.

Family members say two men managed to break into the home after they lifted a gate off its hinges and then cut a hole through a metal security door in the backyard. Once inside, the suspects put on masks and spray painted a camera inside the home to completely block its view.

Doorbell video also showed the suspects knock on the front door, apparently to see if anyone was home.

Jewelry, vintage Barbie dolls and a laptop were among the items stolen.

"She volunteers at a senior center to do their taxes for free, and AARP gave her a laptop to do that," said the victim's granddaughter Jessica Pollock.

The theft took about 40 minutes to complete, the victim's family said.

"She's terrified to go home, and that's what really outrages me about this whole thing," said Pollock about her 70-year-old grandmother.

The suspects got away in a Buick SUV driven by a third person involved in the theft, Pollock said.

Luckily, Pollock said her grandmother was on vacation and on a road trip with her brother to Yellowstone at the time of the burglary. Pollock is hoping someone recognizes the suspects.

"They've proven themselves to be very selfish, and not concerned with other people," she said. "I hope somehow we can figure out who they are."