Arts & Entertainment

Jimmy Awards: Watch the musical theater competition Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

Nominations for 2021 Jimmy Awards announced

NEW YORK -- High school theater students from across the country are getting ready to compete in the 2021 Jimmy Awards.

This year's show will be virtual amid the COVID pandemic.

The national student showcase will be streamed on Thursday, July 15th at 7:30 p.m. You can find a link to the show here

There are 72 nominees from 36 regions around the United States, and they are the faces and voices of the future of Broadway -- and the best of the Great White Way has come together virtually to coach the talented youngsters.

Students qualified for the national competition by earning top honors at various regional events, and the competition is intense.

Each year, two students are presented with a trophy for the Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor. Past winners, like Andrew Barth Feldman ("Dear Evan Hansen"), have gone on to star on Broadway.

This year's host is Corbin Bleu, of "High School Musical" fame.

RELATED | Jimmy Awards: Nominees announced for 2021 ceremony
EMBED More News Videos

The Jimmy Awards has announced this year's 72 nominees from 36 regions around the United States.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityjimmy awardsmusicu.s. & worldtheaterbroadway
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man with weapons detained at DTLA federal building
Father sought after toddler found dead at South LA motel
Unvaccinated account for all COVID hospitalizations in LA County
Woman rescued after leaving notes pointed police to her abductor
Search of stolen vehicle in Victorville leads to cache of weapons
NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge
Bay Area doctor arrested for sale of fake COVID-19 vaccines, cards
Show More
This CA city's approach to help homeless could be model for others
Gov. Newsom touts 'nation's largest' rent-relief program
Caught on video: Bear pilfers package from La Verne porch
Long Beach groups offering 'Joints for Jabs' amid COVID vaccine push
July 4th fireworks caused worst air quality in SoCal since Bobcat Fire
More TOP STORIES News