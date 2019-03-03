Jiujitsu trainer, business owner arrested on suspicion of rape in Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A jiujitsu trainer and owner of a facility in Agoura Hills was arrested on suspicion of rape and lewd acts with a child.Nicollas Welker Araujo, 27, was arrested Thursday in Santa Clarita on suspicion of raping a person who is incapable of giving consent because of a developmental or physical disability and lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.Araujo owns Overall Brazilian Jiujitsu Academy, which he opened in 2016. He is also the head trainer.One business owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he'd heard parents complaining about inappropriate behavior by Araujo.The 1st-degree black belt moved from Brazil to the U.S. in 2013 and chose Agoura Hills as the spot for his business because it's a family-oriented community, according to his website.It was unclear if the suspected crimes happened at the academy or if the alleged victim is a student.Araujo remains in jail in lieu of $400,000 bail and the investigation is ongoing.Authorities believe there may be more victims and urge anyone with more information to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.