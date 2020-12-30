Community & Events

Small biz owner pivoted from selling party supplies to PPE

One small business owner in Downtown L.A. had to pivot to selling PPE after closing the doors to her storefront in March.
By
DOWNTOWN L.A. (KABC) -- Wendy Wu went from selling party supplies to selling PPE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wu is the owner of JJ Ribbon, a party supplies store in Downtown Los Angeles.

"We can't do anything right now because we're trying to keep social distancing. We're not trying to encourage events so that's been tough on us," said Wu.

This store has been in her family for 25 years. Wu took over as owner from her parents in 2005.

"My family, they did ribbons. So, we manufactured and produced ribbons from our factories and brought it here to the United States. One of the first three companies bringing in ribbons," she said.

But when COVID-19 hit, Wu had more to worry about than just her business.

Her husband is a doctor at Kaiser Permanente. And when doctors and nurses were desperately needed in March, he volunteered to help on the frontline.

Seeing the need for PPE firsthand, Wu reached out to her manufacturing connections in the party supply industry.

That's when her new business took off.

Check out the video for the full story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdowntown lalos angeles countycommunity journalistface masksmall businesscoronaviruspartycoronavirus pandemiceventsin the communitycommunitycovid 19 pandemicsmall business survivalbe localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 variant found in SoCal, Newsom says
Newsom announces new plan to reopen in-person schools
LIVE: LA County reports highest daily COVID-19 death total
Men sought in caught-on-camera shooting at Carson home
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
13 suspects arrested months after looting, vandalism in Long Beach
Show More
OC jails must reduce inmate population after appeals court rejects sheriff
California student's mural honors healthcare workers
Stats show stark differences in LA crime during COVID
Studio City restaurant asks for donations to stay open
Will COVID-19 vaccines work on the new coronavirus variant?
More TOP STORIES News