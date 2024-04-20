Jodie Foster goes barefoot to cement her place in Hollywood history outside TCL Chinese Theatre

Who needs shoes? Hollywood icon Jodie Foster joined an elite crowd of entertainers by leaving her hand and footprints... her bare footprints... in the cement out Hollywood's classic TCL Chinese Theatre.

Who needs shoes? Hollywood icon Jodie Foster joined an elite crowd of entertainers by leaving her hand and footprints... her bare footprints... in the cement out Hollywood's classic TCL Chinese Theatre.

Who needs shoes? Hollywood icon Jodie Foster joined an elite crowd of entertainers by leaving her hand and footprints... her bare footprints... in the cement out Hollywood's classic TCL Chinese Theatre.

Who needs shoes? Hollywood icon Jodie Foster joined an elite crowd of entertainers by leaving her hand and footprints... her bare footprints... in the cement out Hollywood's classic TCL Chinese Theatre.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Hollywood icon Jodie Foster joined an elite crowd of entertainers by leaving her hand and footprints in the cement out Hollywood's iconic TCL Chinese Theatre Friday.

At the ceremony, the 61-year-old Foster was honored by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz and longtime friend Jamie Lee Curtis. Also attending were swimmer Diana Nyad and Foster's wife, director Alexandra Hedison. Friday marked the couple's tenth anniversary.

"'The person that I have to thank the most, really, is my wife Alex, who I cannot believe was so generous to give up our 10-year anniversary day to come and do this with me," said Foster.

Foster's Hollywood career has spanned more than half a century and includes two Oscars as well has five other Oscar nominations. She's appeared in Hollywood classics such as Taxi Driver, Silence of the Lambs and The Accused.

"This is my life," she told the standing room only crowd. "I love my life and I'm so grateful that all of you guys think I'm OK."

And when Foster stood to place her footprints in the cement, she did it barefoot!