Quarterback Joe Burrow's home broken into during Monday night game: Officials

Mike Conley of the Timberwolves and Bobby Portis of the Bucks have been burglary victims, as well as Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

While Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was playing the "Monday Night Football" game against the Dallas Cowboys in Texas, his Anderson Township, Ohio, home was broken into, officials said Tuesday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC News that Burrow's house was burglarized shortly after 8 p.m. local time.

One of Burrow's employees told deputies on the scene that when she arrived at his home she found a bedroom window broken and the room ransacked.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Deputies cleared the house and the employee was able to give a general list of what was missing, according to officials.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and deputies have been in contact with Burrow's neighbors to see if any security footage was obtained of the burglary.

The break-in at Burrow's Cincinnati residence follows a spate of incidents at fellow prominent NFL players' homes. However, a sheriff's department spokesperson said, at this time, there is no indication that this attempted robbery was part of the larger string of athlete robberies.

Last month, the NFL issued a security alert to teams' security directors and the players' union warning of "organized and skilled criminals" that are increasingly targeting the homes of professional athletes.

The NFL and other professional sports leagues received a briefing from the FBI, a source told ABC News at the time.

The homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were burglarized on consecutive days in October in the Kansas City area, according to the NFL memo.

Additionally, the Minnesota home of former Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who now plays for the Dallas Cowboys, was targeted in a burglary in November, the NFL said.

Law enforcement officials noted these groups target the homes on days the athletes have games.

Players were told to take precautions and implement home security measures to reduce the risk of being targeted.

Some of the burglary groups have conducted extensive surveillance on targets, including attempted home deliveries and posing as grounds maintenance or joggers in the neighborhood.

Burglars have entered through side doors, via balconies or through second-floor windows. They've targeted homes in secluded areas and focused on master bedrooms and closet areas.

Players were warned to avoid updating any social media with check-ins or daily activities until the end of the day and discouraged from posting expensive items on social media.

ABC News' Jack Date and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.