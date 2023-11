The move fuels speculation he could mount a third-party presidential bid.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Thursday that he will not run for reelection next year, fueling speculation over whether he plans on mounting a third-party White House bid.

"What I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together," he said in a statement.

Sen. Joe Manchin walks out of the Senate Chambers in Washignton on July 21, 2022. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, FILE

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.