NFL legend Joe Montana saves 9-month-old grandchild from attempted kidnapping at Malibu home

SAN FRANCISCO -- Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife intervened during the alleged attempted kidnapping of their 9-month-old grandchild at their home in Malibu Saturday night, authorities said.Known for winning four Super Bowl titles and two MVP awards with the San Francisco 49ers, "Joe Cool" found himself confronting the alleged kidnapper.Montana and his wife, Jennifer, were in their Malibu home when a 39-year-old woman entered the home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The sheriff's department says deputies were "flagged" down by Montana around 5 p.m. Saturday after he said a woman entered his home and removed the sleeping child from the playpen and held it in her arms.Montana and his wife confronted the suspect and after a "tussle," Montana was able to take the child from the suspect's arms, according to the sheriff's department.The suspect left the scene, but deputies later tracked her down and she was arrested on kidnapping and burglary charges."The suspect fled to a nearby house, where she was located and arrested by Malibu/Lost Hills Deputies," the sheriff's department said in a statement.The suspect, identified as Sodsai Dalzell, is being held in police custody on $150,000 bail.No one, including the baby, was injured during the incident.In a tweet Sunday, the Hall of Fame quarterback said it was a scary situation."Thank you to everyone who has reached out," Montana said. "Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time."