Jogger says sunscreen helped her escape attacker

BRIDGEWATER, Massachusetts --
A Massachusetts woman claimed sunscreen helped her escape a convicted rapist while she was jogging.

Video shows a man pulling up to the woman while she was jogging, grabbing her arms, and trying to drag her into his car.

The woman fought back, screaming and kicking during the incident, which happened in Bridgewater, about 33 miles south of Boston.

She told police she was finally able to wiggle free, thanks to the coating of the slimy sunscreen she was wearing.

"I kept thinking, 'This isn't happening.' Even when he was running out of the car, I kept hoping like, 'Maybe he is running because he's afraid and having a medical emergency?' But when he was coming right at me, I was like, 'OK, this is happening,'" she told ABC News.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, was able to take a picture of the attacker.

He was later arrested after crashing his car.
