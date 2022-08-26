John Boyega stars alongside the late Michael K. Williams in new movie, 'Breaking'

John Boyega is starring in a new film based on a true story called, "Breaking."

Boyega plays a financially desperate marine vet named Ryan who is so frustrated with Veterans Affairs after they denied him money, that he does something drastic: takes a bank and two of its employees hostage.

Leading to an intense standoff with authorities, the movie is hoping to start a conversation about veterans and the situations they go through as they come back into society.

Writer and director of the movie, Abi Damaris Corbin, says that when she read Ryan's story, she could relate first-hand.

"When I first read Ryan's story, I recognized in it my dad's, who is also a vet, his struggles with the VA. So it taps into what a lot of veterans are struggling with," Corbin said.

"Breaking" is all about making people aware of the frustrations that veterans can go through when they integrate back to their everyday lives.

The movie also features the late Michael K. Williams. It was one of Williams' last roles before he passed.

"It's one of the biggest honors I've had in my life to have had to work with Mike, and I'm really grateful that one of the truest points of him shows through in this performance," Corbin said.

"Breaking" is PG-13-rated and is out Aug. 26.