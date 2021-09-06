'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say

Actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment

BROOKLYN -- An actor best known for his work on "The Wire" was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn on Monday.

Police say Michael K. Williams, who played the character Omar, was discovered by a family member.

Drug paraphernalia was found around him and authorities say it appears he overdosed.



Reaction started pouring in across social media as news of Williams' death spread.







Williams was born in Brooklyn and raised in East Flatbush at Vanderveer Estates NYCHA housing. He was the co-founder and an advocate of "We Build the Block."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

