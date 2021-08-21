Travel

Suspect found in ceiling, arrested after John Wayne Airport in OC placed on lockdown

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect arrested after OC airport placed on lockdown

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The suspect that prompted Orange County's John Wayne Airport to be placed on lockdown Friday night, temporarily halting all air traffic in the area, has been arrested.

That man somehow breached airport security and ended up on the tarmac, in a secure area where only airport employees should access, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say the suspect took control of an airport vehicle and drove it outside Terminal C - before he abandoned the vehicle and disappeared.

The lockdown put in place around 6 p.m. prevented planes from taking off and several could be seen lined up on the runway. Passengers outside the airport appeared to be sitting on the sidewalk as they waited for the lockdown to be lifted.

An Orange County Sheriff's Department helicopter was also hovering low over the runways. A police dog was also brought in to help with the search of the terminal area.

After a sweep of the airport, the suspect was eventually located inside an attic space of a terminal ceiling. Authorities talked him down and he was taken into custody.

The airport later tweeted that the terminal reopened and passengers were being processed at security checkpoints, though officials noted flight delays and cancellations were expected.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelorange countysanta anajohn wayne airportairport security
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SoCal farmworker hospitalized after being beaten, robbed
Full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine is 'imminent': Official
CA gig work law struck down by court
Concerns about home learning fuel support for Newsom recall
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed Buena Park father
Why EDD isn't reopening offices despite call center failures
Local Afghan Americans express concern amid Taliban takeover
Show More
High tide, big surf pound SoCal coast
Melissa Joan Hart reveals breakthrough COVID infection
Autopsy fails to reveal what killed family of 3, pet dog on CA trail
Do I need a Johnson & Johnson booster shot?
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
More TOP STORIES News