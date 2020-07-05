OC's John Wayne Airport gets $4 million grant to make upgrades

Orange County's John Wayne Airport can expect some new upgrades.
The airport has just received a $4 million grant to update airfield signs, navigation aids and runway lighting.
The money is part of an $800 million package for safety and infrastructure.
It comes after the airport received $45 million in government aid to help avoid layoffs due to the pandemic.
