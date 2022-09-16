Jon Hamm stretches comedy muscles in new movie 'Confess, Fletch'

It's been more than 30 years now since Chevy Chase last played "Fletch" on the big screen. Now, Jon Hamm falls into the title role of the new R-rated comedy, "Confess, Fletch."

HOLLYWOOD -- It's been more than 30 years now since Chevy Chase last played "Fletch" on the big screen. Now, Jon Hamm falls into the title role of the new R-rated comedy, "Confess, Fletch."

Hamm gives us his take on the role of Irwin M. Fletcher, better known as Fletch. He's a freelance journalist who suddenly becomes a suspect in a series of murders at the same time he's trying to solve a case of a very valuable stolen art collection. It's serious subject matter--and it's a comedy!

"We're not trying to make an imitation of the original film," said Hamm. "We really wanted to expand it and get back closer to what the original story was from the books and kind of tell a new story for a new generation."

"We made it a little more comedy of manners a little, very dialogue-driven, little old-fashioned," said director Greg Mottola. "I actually knew Jon had the ability to play this film, and I think surprise audiences, and in the most delightful way. So it was a joy."

And it was a joy for Hamm to work with John Slattery, one of his old cast mates from the Emmy winning television series, "Mad Men."

"I was very pleased when John said yes to being in this film with us, just because I knew it would be a real fun thing for the audience to see," said Hamm.

Hamm said from the start he knew they had a great script. "We were very excited to make it and we knew as soon as we got it on its feet and we got real people saying these lines that would--that it was only going to get better."

"Confess, Fletch" will be in theatres, on digital and on demand on Friday, September 16th.