Jonas Brothers add 50 dates to tour, including stop in Anaheim

The Jonas Brothers are already booked to play Dodger Stadium and now they'll also play in Anaheim this year.

Fans have been a "sucker" for the Jonas Brothers and their upcoming concert tour.

Demand has been so great, the band added 50 new tour dates all across the world.

One important stop on the new leg of "The Tour" is Anaheim. Nick, Kevin and Joe will head to the Honda Center on Oct. 29.

The brothers are already booked to play Dodger Stadium on Sept. 9.

The new leg of the tour will also mark the first time the Jonas Brothers will play in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich and Norway.