teen killed

15-year-old fatally shot while buying phone from online seller in Long Beach remembered as loving

"He cared deeply for others. We are devastated by this loss," read a statement on a GoFundMe that was created for his family.
EMBED <>More Videos

15-year-old ID'd as victim fatally shot at Long Beach housing complex

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The 15-year-old boy who police say was fatally shot in Long Beach Friday during a cellphone purchase that was arranged online is being remembered as a boy who "loved his friends and family."

The boy was identified as Joshua Simmons of Long Beach, authorities said in a news release.

Note: The video above is from a previous report on the death of Simmons.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a public housing complex in the 1000 block of East Via Wanda, between Orange and Atlantic avenues, police said.

They arrived to find Simmons on a basketball court suffering from gunshots wounds to the upper body, investigators said. Paramedics were summoned to the scene, where Simmons was pronounced dead.

Police later learned that the teenager had arranged to buy a cellphone from someone through an online marketplace application and was to meet the seller at the crime scene location.

"During the transaction, an altercation occurred that escalated to the fatal shooting," the news release said.

Detectives identified the suspected gunman as Jose Bustamante Cardenas, 24, of Los Angeles.

Cardenas was arrested on suspicion of murder and a firearm was seized from him, authorities said. He was booked at the Long Beach City Jail, where he was being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

"He cared deeply for others. We are devastated by this loss," read a statement posted on a GoFundMe created for Simmons on behalf of his family.

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with information about the shooting to call (562) 570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countycrimefatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicidegun violenceteen killedteen shotshootingteenagerteenagersinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Who regulates amusement parks? Questions raised after boy's death
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Teen driver charged after car donuts lead to 16-year-old's death
Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
TOP STORIES
2 killed when Amtrak train headed to LA crashes into car in Texas
LAPD officers, pilot they saved before train slams into plane reunite
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
LAPD hosts catalytic converter etching event to combat thefts
Another decrease extends streak of dropping LA County gas prices
Second phase of Dodgers Dreamfields complex unveiled in Compton
Show More
Lucky Charms cereal complaints prompt investigation by FDA
Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in Griffith Park
12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say
Video shows thief snatching pit bull from home in Sun Valley
2 minors killed, 9 injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb shooting
More TOP STORIES News