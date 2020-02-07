Oscars

Jovana Lara, Leslie Lopez are on the search for the perfect Oscar Sunday gowns

LOS ANGELES -- ABC7 anchor Jovana Lara and meteorologist Leslie Lopez are getting ready for Oscar Sunday and it was time to complete a very important task: finding the perfect red carpet dress.

Candice Cruz, a retailer at the Jovani dress shop in Los Angeles, advised on the hot colors and styles this awards season: "For Oscars we're going to see a lot of jewel tones."

Lara prefers an "understated and classic" look, while Lopez hoped to find "something with stretch," as she is eight months pregnant with her first child.



Fellow ABC7 anchor Leslie Sykes joined in on the fun and hyped up Lopez and Lara as they tried on dresses, encouraging them to find showstopper pieces that will make them stand out on the red carpet. Both Lopez and Lara will join supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams on the balcony over the red carpet on Sunday, picking out the best fashion trends of the night.

See also: Every dress worn be every best actress winner ever

Top contenders for Lopez included a baby blue gown, an Eyewitness News blue dress and a sparkly magenta number. Lara tried on two black numbers, one topped with feathers, a 70s-inspired sequined jumpsuit and a green gown reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez's famous green Versace dress.

So what did they choose? You'll just have to tune in on Oscar Sunday to find out.

See also: What happens to red carpet looks after award shows?

Join On The Red Carpet on Oscar Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC7.
  • "Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 10 a.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" - 1 p.m. PT
  • "Oscars Live on the Red Carpet" - 3:30 p.m. PT
  • "The 92nd Academy Awards" - 5 p.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 8 p.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 11:35 p.m. PT
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsred carpet fashionacademy awardsaward showsfashiondressesoscar fashionsshopping
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Streaming films eligible for Oscars, but for 1 year only
This Houston family are jewelers to the biggest stars!
Academy Museum announces first Oscar-winning collaborators
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscars win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News