JPL's new technology sees through walls to locate lost firefighters battling flames

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the San Gabriel Valley is known for its amazing work in space exploration, but it is also trying to keep firefighters here on Earth safe.The center is working on new technology aimed at finding firefighters in burning buildings.The technology is called POINTER, and it stands for Precision Outdoor and Indoor Navigation and Tracking for Emergency Responders.POINTER allows to see through walls to locate the firefighters, and unlike GPS, it does not use radio waves, making it more accurate and reliable.It's being tested now, and if all goes according to plan, it should be available to fire departments next year.