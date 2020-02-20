Missing Malibu woman: Body found in crawl space identified as Julia Snyder, no foul play suspected

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A body found at a Malibu home has been confirmed to be missing woman Julia Christine Snyder and no foul play is suspected, officials said Wednesday night.

Snyder, 53, was last seen near the home on the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive around 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The home belongs to her parents and she was staying there while her own home was being renovated, officials say.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Malibu Search and Rescue team launched a full search of the Malibu area for her at the time, with help from drones and K-9 units among other resources.

Investigators returned to the home on Wednesday and put up yellow crime-scene tape around the property.

They later said that her body had been found in a crawl space of the home and it was believed she had been there since the day she was last seen.

There is no evidence of a crime or foul play, according to the sheriff's department.

