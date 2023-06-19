Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Months after going missing, search efforts continue for actor Julian Sands in Mt. Baldy area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The ongoing search for Julian Sands, a British actor who went missing while hiking in the Mt. Baldy area earlier this year, has not yielded any results, authorities say.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department continued its search efforts for the 65-year-old on Saturday. The weekend search included over 80 Search and Rescue volunteers, deputies, two helicopters and drone crews, but he was not located, the department said.

Sands was reported missing in January, when Southern California's mountains were hit with heavy snow and ice, making the search for him difficult. Authorities say they have conducted eight ground and aerial searches for Sands since January.

Authorities say parts of the mountain remain inaccessible "due to extreme alpine conditions" despite the recent warmer weather. The department added that many areas of the steep and rugged terrain still have over 10 feet of ice and snow.

Sands has appeared in dozens of films and TV shows since the 1980s. He is known for roles in several films, including the 1985 feature "A Room with a View," "Warlock" and "Leaving Las Vegas."