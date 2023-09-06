Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles.

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias placed on leave days after arrest on suspicion of domestic violence

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball, the league announced Wednesday, three days after police in Los Angeles arrested the left-hander on suspicion of felony domestic violence.

Urias was placed on leave "until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation," the league said in a statement. "The administrative leave, which is effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. We will refrain from further comment until the appropriate time."

Urias was arrested Sunday around 11:09 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD said Urias was arrested by Exposition Park Police, a state police agency that patrols the Exposition Park area, including the Coliseum, BMO Stadium, the California Science Center and Natural History Museum.

"The Dodgers take all allegations of the kind in this case very seriously, and we do not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence," the team said in a statement Wednesday. "We are fully cooperating with MLB's investigation and support MLB's and the Commissioner's enforcement of the policy."

Urias was apparently among the celebrities in attendance at Sunday's LAFC game against Inter Miami.

The 27-year-old was booked into an LAPD jail facility and was later released on $50,000 bond.

Additional details about the arrest, which occurred just days after his last start for the Dodgers, were not available.

Also on Wednesday, the Dodgers announced that the Julio Urias bobblehead promotion scheduled for Sept. 21 will be replaced with "a giveaway of select premium bobbleheads to the first 30,000 fans in attendance."

In 2019, Urias was suspended 20 games for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with a May 13 incident at the Beverly Center, allegedly involving shoving a woman to the ground during an argument. No charges were filed but the league issued a suspension.

Urias is 11-8 this season with a 4.60 earned-run average.

He began his MLB career with the Dodgers in 2016, and has a lifetime record of 60-25 with a 3.11 ERA.