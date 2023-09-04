Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, LAPD says

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles.

Urias was arrested Sunday around 11:09 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The department says he was arrested by Exposition Park Police, a state police department that patrols the Exposition Park area, including the Coliseum, BMO Stadium, the California Science Center and Natural History Museum.

It appears Urias was among the celebrities in attendance at Sunday's LAFC game against Inter Miami.

The 27-year-old was booked into an LAPD jail facility and was later released on $50,000 bond.

Additional details about the arrest, which comes just days after his last start for the Dodgers, were not available.

The Dodgers issued the following statement: "We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time."

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.