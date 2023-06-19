Here's what's happening across SoCal this Juneteenth

This year marks the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth, the holiday that recognizes the first day of freedom for enslaved Africans in Texas and commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. as a whole.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This year marks the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth, the holiday that recognizes the first day of freedom for enslaved Africans in Texas and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States as a whole.

Here's what's happening across Southern California in honor of the holiday:

Vice President Kamala Harris visit

A concert at the Greek Theatre, which will include an appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris, will be among the events to mark Juneteenth.

Artists set to perform in "Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom,'' include Miguel, Charlie Wilson, Adam Blackstone, Kirk Franklin, Nelly, Jodeci, SWV, Davido, Chloe Bailey, Coi Leray, Muni Long and Mike Phillips.

The 5 p.m. concert will be televised by CNN and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Leimert Park

A Juneteenth festival will be in Leimert Park from noon to 9 p.m., with areas committed to honoring family, music and Black liberation. There will be three main stages, two DJ stages and a spoken word stage.

El Segundo

El Segundo's second annual Juneteenth Festival will run from noon to 6 p.m. in Recreation Park, showcasing Black excellence in the arts and promoting Black-owned businesses, according to Black in Mayberry, which seeks to combat racism through the arts.

The festival will include live music, arts and crafts, a kids zone, food trucks, contests and giveaways.

Hollywood

The Juneteenth celebration at the Ovation Hollywood shopping center on Hollywood Boulevard will run from noon to 4 p.m. and include live music, vendors, a photo booth, games and educational resources.

The fourth annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru Parade will start at 1 p.m. near La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard and conclude at Inglewood City Hall.

READ ALSO | How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the United States

Juneteenth became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered on Monday. All federal offices, schools and banks will be closed.

"As we observe Juneteenth, we remind ourselves of the sacred proposition rooted in Scripture and enshrined in our Declaration of Independence: that we are all created equal in the image of God and each of us deserves to be treated equally throughout our lives,'' Biden said in his proclamation declaring Monday as the Juneteenth Day of Observance. "That is the promise of America that every generation is charged to keep alive.''

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.