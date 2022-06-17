juneteenth

Galveston's Juneteenth celebration commemorates when last enslaved people learned of freedom

By Terrell Brown
EMBED <>More Videos

Galveston's Juneteenth celebration commemorates when last enslaved learned of freedom

GALVESTON, Texas -- The most popular Juneteenth celebration of emancipation is in Galveston, Texas, where the last enslaved people were freed.

The city designated five sites you can walk to explore how the events of June 19, 1865, unfolded.

Galveston Island is a beach town about an hour drive from Houston.

On Pier 22 lies a small plaque that commemorates what happened there.

On Pier 22 in Galveston, Texas, lies a small plaque that commemorates what happened there.



About a half block from the plaque is where ships from the middle passage docked, and where a building now stands used to be Sydnor's auction house where Black men, women and children were sold every Tuesday and Friday. It was the largest slave auction west of New Orleans.

"Welcome to the Nia Cultural Center. This is where we expand the story of the journey of freedom," said local historian Sam Collins.

RELATED: ABC7 commemorates Juneteenth with 'Our Chicago: Freedom Day' special

Collins said after the Civil War, Port Galveston was the farthest and last to surrender.

When asked if ending slavery was all about goodwill or if there was politics wrapped up in it, Collins said, "Oh, it was actually a war tool that was used by Lincoln to weaken the south."

ALSO SEE: How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the United States
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about the history of Juneteenth and what it represents for the descendants of enslaved people and others in the United States.



Illinois colored troops arrived alongside Union soldiers to enforce a series of executive orders. The third order demanded absolute equality for all slaves, but news didn't travel fast, so troops had to get creative.

Reedy Chapel is a church in the community is where enslaved people used to worship. Within the four walls is where many of them learned of their freedom.

RELATED: 'Our Chicago: Black Freedom': Juneteenth history commemorated in half-hour special

"There's strong legend that the general orders were nailed to the front door of Reedy Chapel AME Church," said genealogy Sharon Gillins.

Before leaving Texas, we visited Opal Lee in Dallas.

"I have to pinch myself sometimes, to see if it really happened," she said

RELATED: President Obama on the keys to democracy's survival, healing racial divide
EMBED More News Videos

As Juneteenth approaches, Barack Obama says he trusts in a new generation fighting for equal rights.



At 95 years young, she's known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," and campaigned for decades to make it a federal holiday.

"I tell young people, make yourself a committee of one. We can't depend on somebody else to do it. It's left up to them to make the changes that will make this country the
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasrace and culture abc7 chicagoslaveryu.s. & worldrace and culturejuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the U.S.
LA proclamation makes Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees
Walmart apologizes for selling Juneteenth ice cream
'You Do Matter!' Nonprofit founder empowers youth in her community
TOP STORIES
Investigation underway after 2 killed in Hollywood shooting
Gascón denies reports that DA's office will pay for gunman's funeral
El Monte candlelight vigil for fallen police officers set for Saturday
Here's how soon LA County could bring back indoor mask rules
Paul Walker, Jenni Rivera among Hollywood Walk of Fame's class of '23
Video: Teen saves classmate who accidentally drove SUV into water
USC picks new board chair to replace Rick Caruso
Show More
LAPD shoots suspect who allegedly pointed gun at construction workers
Hate crime enhancements added to charges in Laguna Woods shooting
Over 400K pill bottles recalled for child-resistant packaging concerns
More victims sought in Chino Hills kidnapping, torture case
California bill would make gunowners buy liability insurance
More TOP STORIES News