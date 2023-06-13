Juneteenth events in Southern California

June 17Virginia Avenue Park2200 Virginia Ave. Santa Monica, CA 90405Join the City of Santa Monica and the Juneteenth Celebration Committee, Inc. for an afternoon of music, unique food and craft vendors, and local resources to celebrate the 31st annual Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17th, from 1 to 7 pm in Virginia Avenue Park under the theme of Coming Together in Appreciation, Reconciliation, and Commemoration.