Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, symbolizes the end of slavery in the United States. Here's a list of Juneteenth events in Southern California, organized by date. Share your celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!
Celebrate Juneteenth Family Story time
June 16
Hawaiian Gardens Library
11940 E Carson St, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716
Join for a special Family Storytime and learn more about the history of Juneteenth while enjoying books and special art activities.
visit.lacountylibrary.org
Weusi - Legacy of Slavery Multimedia Art Exhibit
June 16-18
Art Share LA
801 E 4th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Explore the Afrocentric healing arts including music, art, dance, poetry, video and live drama to address the legacy of the Transatlantic Slave Trade that still traumatizes Black people till this day.
legacyofslavery.com
31st Annual Juneteenth Celebration 2023
June 17
Virginia Avenue Park
2200 Virginia Ave. Santa Monica, CA 90405
Join the City of Santa Monica and the Juneteenth Celebration Committee, Inc. for an afternoon of music, unique food and craft vendors, and local resources to celebrate the 31st annual Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17th, from 1 to 7 pm in Virginia Avenue Park under the theme of Coming Together in Appreciation, Reconciliation, and Commemoration.
santamonica.gov
The 2023 Long Beach Juneteenth Celebration
June 17
Rainbow Lagoon Park
400 East Shoreline Drive Long Beach, CA 90802
Join as to build, educate, and celebrate the community in support of, in and around the older nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
eventbrite.com
SoulfulofNoise Presents: Juneteenth Community Festival
June 17
Amelia Mayberry Park
13201 Meyer Road Whittier, CA 90605
SoulfulofNoise Presents:Juneteenth Community Festival is a celebration dedicated to uplifting the entire community. There will be entertainment and education for the entire family to enjoy.
eventbrite.com
Juneteenth Community Celebration
June 17
Pierce College, Mason Entrance
6201 Winnetka Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Support our local small Black businesses and local organizations in the San Fernando Valley.
blackinthevalley.org
Juneteenth Wellness Day
June 18
California African American Museum
600 State Drive Los Angeles, CA 90037
Celebrate Juneteenth with this wellness double-header.
eventbrite.com
4th Annual Juneteenth in LA Drive-Thru Parade
June 18
The parade will start near LaBrea + Manchester and end at Inglewood City Hall.
juneteenthinla.com
Black Film Space Juneteenth Actor's Workshop
June 18
Anthony Meindl's Actor Workshop
905 Cole Avenue LA, 90038
An interactive event for actors that includes an industry professionals panel, an audience Q&A, and an opportunity for actors to perform and receive feedback on a rehearsed scene.
blackfilmspace.com
Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival
June 19
Leimert Park
331 Degnan Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90008
Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival is located in the historic Leimert Park Village featuring 300 Black owned businesses, three main stages, two DJs stages, and one spoken word stage and more.
leimertparkjuneteenth.com
Juneteenth Fireworks Spectacular
June 19
Cabrillo Beach
The Port of Los Angeles hosts a free fireworks show on Juneteenth (June 19), a national holiday commemorating the emancipation of slavery in the United States. Fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m. at Cabrillo Beach.
portoflosangeles.org
Juneteenth Community Food Giveaway
June 19
Athens Park
12603 South Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90061
Building Our Village Together Nonprofit Organization will be providing free hot food to our community members in need on a first come first served basis.
eventbrite.com
Juneteenth Community Festival Charitable Giveaway for LA County Residents
June 24
Leimert Park Plaza
4395 Leimert Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90008
The event will include a health cilnic with screenings on site, swag items provided, live DJ and performing artists to celebrate the Emancipation of the Enslaved.
eventbrite.com
If you know a great Juneteenth event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!