Jurassic Quest returns as drive-thru attraction at Pasadena Rose Bowl parking lot

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- "Jurassic Quest," which features animatronic dinosaurs and previously existed as an indoor walk-through attraction, has returned to the Pasadena Rose Bowl as a drive-thru event.
It's the nations largest touring dinosaur exhibit, featuring 70 photorealistic dinosaurs that move and make sounds.
The attraction was reimagined as an outdoor collection of exhibits in order to safely accommodate social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
