BMW driver dies after crashing into back of fire truck in Jurupa Valley, authorities say

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed when he crashed into the back of a fire truck Sunday afternoon in Jurupa Valley, authorities said.

The collision happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just west of Valley Way.

The California Highway Patrol said firefighters were on scene investigating a separate crash when the driver of a BMW came speeding down and crashed into the parked fire truck.

They say the driver lost control due to the slippery roadway and crashed.

The driver of the BMW, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.