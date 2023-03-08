Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while working in Jurupa Valley, authorities say

The man was at the home-turned-business to do some work for the owner when the dogs attacked him, officials said.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was mauled to death by four dogs Tuesday morning while he was working in Jurupa Valley, according to county officials.

According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, deputies responded to the corner of Belgrave Avenue and Martin Street at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of someone screaming.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

The man was at the home-turned-business to do some work for the owner when the dogs attacked him, officials said.

The dogs included three Belgian Malinois and a Cane Corso.

Investigators said the property owner was not present during the attack. When he arrived, deputies said he surrendered his dogs to animal services "for humane euthanasia."

Animal services said the victim, who has not been identified, had done some previous work for the owner and had been at the property before without any issues.

"This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman's family and loved ones," said Riverside County Animal Services Director Erin Gettis, who called the mauling "a horrific reminder for dog owners to be vigilant in keeping communities, dogs and people safe."

The incident remains under investigation.