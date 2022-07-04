Jurupa Valley street race ends in fiery crash, leaving 1 dead and another hospitalized

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) -- A fiery crash that killed a person and injured another in Jurupa Valley was the result of street racing, sheriff's officials said Sunday.The crash was reported at 10:21 p.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Sierra Avenue.According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, a 2001 Lexus and a 2019 Lexus were street racing and had come into Jurupa Valley from Fontana.Witnesses told investigators that the 2001 vehicle lost control while navigating a curve at high speed on southbound Sierra Avenue when it crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a Chevy Silverado.Both vehicles burst into flames, trapping the drivers inside the burning wreckage, according to sheriff's officials.Riverside County firefighters extinguished the flames and used hydraulic tools to free the two drivers.However, the driver of the 2001 Lexus -- whose name was not released -- was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's department.The second driver was taken to a hospital with burns and other injuries.The driver of the 2019 Lexus remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation before being booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter.Authorities did not disclose the suspect's name.