Redondo Beach photo agency sues Justin Bieber over use of photos on Instagram

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Redondo Beach photo agency filed suit today against Justin Bieber, alleging that the pop star used more than a dozen of the agency's pictures of himself on social media without authorization.Backgrid USA alleges in the Los Angeles federal court complaint for copyright infringement that Bieber "violated federal law by willfully infringing Backgrid's copyrights to at least 14 photographs on, at least, Bieber's Instagram account.''Eyewitness News reached out to a representative for Bieber for comment but has not yet heard back.Backgrid - which is seeking $2.1 million in damages - contends it attempted to resolve the dispute prior to litigation, but the parties were unable to come to a resolution.According to the lawsuit, Bieber was "on notice that his infringement was unlawful and, as such, his conduct is willful. Among other things, while the parties were attempting to reach a resolution to the infringement ... many months prior to this case being filed, Bieber infringed at least four additional photographs during those settlement discussions.''The suit further contends that "Bieber has received complaints from other copyright holders regarding the exact same copyright infringement conduct involving other photographs. In light of being on notice that his conduct is unlawful, he continued to infringe.''Last week, Backgrid filed suit for copyright infringement against an evangelical youth pastor, alleging that Zoe Church founder Chad Veach used a picture of himself alongside pop star Justin Bieber on social media without the agency's permission.